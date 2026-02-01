Bartronics India, Origo in pact for agri biz expansion

Bartronics India Limited (BIL), a technology-driven enterprise with a strong presence in agritech and rural financial inclusion, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Origo Commodities India Private Limited (Origo), a provider of post-harvest agri supply-chain and warehousing services.

The MoU established a framework for strategic collaboration aimed at expanding agri-focused business activities across storage, trade facilitation, financing enablement, and technology-led services, by leveraging the complementary strengths of both organisations. As part of its agritech growth strategy, Bartronics has initiated Project Avio, an integrated agri-commerce and services initiative designed to capitalise on the company’s extensive rural footprint across more than 5,000 villages. Project Avio seeks to support farmers across both input and output markets by enabling access to agricultural inputs, market linkages, post-harvest services, and trade facilitation.