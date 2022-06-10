BEE asks States to focus on promoting electric vehicles

Vijayawada With the decision to usher in an electric vehicles (EV) revolution in the country in the next 10 years, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has asked all the States including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to adopt e-mobility to strengthen energy security, reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality.



Currently 14 States have already come up with EV policies. Additionally, the Government of India has announced FAME (Faster Adoption of Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) India scheme to incentivise deployment of public charging infrastructure and encourage progressive induction of reliable, affordable and efficient electric and hybrid vehicles (xEV) across the country.

Phase-II of FAME Scheme which was launched with an outlay of Rs.10,000 crore for three years from April 1, 2019 has been extended up to March, 2024.

In context of physical review meetings with all States very soon in major cities like Vizag, Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, Bangalore and Jaipur, Director General of BEE Abhay Bakre on Friday conducted teleconference on E-mobility with State Designated Agencies (for energy conservation and energy efficiency) of all States.

Explaining about the nationwide activities to promote e-mobility, the DG said the Central Ministries and concerned departments have taken several proactive steps to lay down a foundation for electric mobility in the country.

Out of total budgetary support, about 86% amounting to Rs.8,596 crore has been allocated for demand Incentive i.e., Rs.15,000 per kilowatt (kW) for two- wheelers with cap on incentive will be 40% of the cost of the vehicle, Rs.10,000 per kW for three and four-wheelers & Rs.20,000 per kW for electric buses and trucks.

It is aimed at generating demand by way of supporting 7,000 electric-buses, five lakh e-three-wheelers, 55,000 our passenger cars (including strong hybrid) and 10 lakh e-two wheelers. Under FAME Scheme, 4.08 lakh vehicles sold across the country amounting to fuel saving of 3,76,801 litres per day and hence leads to CO2 reduction of 8,57 lakh kgs per day, whereas in AP, 15,865 vehicles were sold.

The BEE DG said that the air pollution from vehicles in urban areas has grown at an alarming rate and become a serious problem affecting human health and leading to environmental hazards/consequences. Fossil fuels are also becoming scarce steadily all over the world. On other hand, as per climate change commitments, India is obligated to bring down one billion tonnes of CO2 by 2030.

He said the government has decided to give a boost to electric vehicles across the country and develop charging infrastructure. Electric vehicles represent one of the most promising pathways to increase energy security, reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality. Electric mobility comes with zero or ultra-low tail-pipe emissions of local air pollutants and much lower noise. It can boost the economic and industrial competitiveness creating a congenial atmosphere for attracting investments.

The BEE DG along with Secretary R.K. Rai, Deputy Director General Ashok Kumar, Directors Saurabh Diddi, Milind Deore, Sunil Kumar Khandare, Arijit Sen Gupta, Vineeta Kanwal and Joint Director Abhishek Sharma participated in the teleconference.

Senior executive of AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) earlier explained about the vigorous implementation of awareness activities on EV such as "Go electric campaign" in coordination with NREDCAP to involve various kinds of stakeholders.