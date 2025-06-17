Benchmarks snap two-day losing streak; recover 1%

Mumbai: Shrugging off geopolitical concerns amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, stock markets rebounded by nearly 1 per cent on Monday following value buying in oil & gas and IT shares and gains in other Asian markets as Brent crude oil prices dropped.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 677.55 points or 0.84 per cent to settle at 81,796.15 with 27 of its constituents ending in the green and three with losses. During the day, it surged 747.22 points or 0.92 per cent to 81,865.82. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 227.90 points or 0.92 per cent to 24,946.50.

Among Sensex firms, UltraTech Cement rose the most by 2.39 per cent. Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Eternal, Asian Paints, Tata Steel and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the gainers. Tata Motors, Adani Ports and Sun Pharma were the laggards.

“Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran, the market moved higher, supported by gains in large-cap stocks, as investors maintained their focus on long-term fundamentals in the time of volatile situations. Geopolitical developments in the Middle East are likely to influence near-term market sentiment, with any signs of de-escalation being closely monitored,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said. “Among sectors, oil and gas recorded strong gains, while the IT sector outperformed in anticipation of the upcoming US Fed policy meeting, which is expected to provide further clarity on the interest rate outlook,” Nair added.

The BSE midcap gauge jumped 0.93 per cent and smallcap index climbed 0.38 per cent. All BSE sectoral indices ended higher. IT jumped 1.50 per cent, followed by BSE Focused IT (1.50 per cent), teck (1.35 per cent), oil & gas (1.22 per cent), realty (1.21 per cent), services (1.10 per cent) and consumer durables (1.05 per cent).

Wholesale price inflation (WPI) declined to a 14-month low of 0.39 per cent in May on easing prices of food articles and fuel. “Despite mounting global uncertainty triggered by escalating tensions in the Middle East, Indian markets remained resilient,” Sundar Kewat, Technical and Derivatives Analyst, Ashika Institutional Equity – Ashika Stock Broking part of Ashika Group, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,263.52 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. In the previous two sessions, the BSE Sensex lost 1,396.54 points or 1.69 per cent, and the Nifty dropped 422.8 points or 1.68 per cent.