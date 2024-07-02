Beyondcolor exhibits surface designs at IIID event

Hyderabad: City-based Beyondcolor, a personalised surface design solution provider to architects and interior designers rolled out its products at three-day architecture and design event, IIID Showcase Insider 2024, held by the Indian Institute of Interior Designers, Hyderabad Regional Chapter (IIID-HRC). The brand established an excellence centre for visitors and customers to experience their ultra-luxury category of design finishes.

The brand in an official release said that it caters to the B2B design and decor industry, serving affluent homeowners, luxury real estate developers, interior designers, and architectural construction decision-makers across the globe from India.

“By blending essence with technical mastery, we aspire to be global leaders in crafting finishes that defy expectations and set design trends.