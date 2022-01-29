BharatPe founder's wife goes on leave as company conducts independent audit

A day after Founder Ashneer Grover's wife also went on leave from the company about a week after Bharatpe founder Ashneer Grover went on leave, the company took up an independent audit of the company's internal processes and systems.

BharatPe, through its legal firm, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas has appointed Alvarez and Marsal, a leading management consultant and risk advisory firm to advise the Board on its recommendations.

The Board strongly believes in protecting interests of all stake holders, including customers, employees and partners. "We request the media not to speculate until audit findings have been completed," the company said in a statement.