BHEL despatches 42nd Nuclear Steam Generator to NPCIL for Rajasthan Atomic Power Project

State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) today dispatched its 42nd Nuclear Steam Generator to the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL). The steam generator that will be installed at a 700 Mwe unit at NPCIL's Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (RAPP) was flagged off from BHEL's Trichy plant.

The company in a statement said, "BHEL has achieved a major milestone with the despatch of its 42nd Nuclear Steam Generator to the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL)."

BHEL has been catering to the nation's Nuclear Programme since 1976 by way of design, manufacture, testing and supply of critical nuclear components like Reactor Headers, Steam Generators, Steam Turbine Generators, other Heat Exchangers and Pressure Vessels.

The first stage of the indigenous nuclear power program of the country has attained maturity with 18 operating PHVWRs. Twelve PHWRs accounting for 74% of the Indigenous Nuclear Power capacity is equipped with BHEL-supplied Steam Turbine Generator sets (10 units of 220 MW each and two units of 540 MW).

Notably, BHEL is the only Indian company associated with all the three stages of the Indian Nuclear Power Programme-the first stage Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR), the second stage Fast Breeder Reactor (FBR) and the third stage Advanced Heavy Water Reactor (AHWR) and has been a partner for over four decades in the development of the indigenous Nuclear Power Programme since its inception.