Bhima Jewels launches earrings festival

Bhima Jewels, a jewellery retail brand, has launched the ‘Studs and Drops Jewellery Festival’ at its stores in Hyderabad and Tirupati. The festival, live till June 16, 2024, will feature over 5,000 designs in classic traditional, and contemporary styles.



The jeweller in a release said that during the festival it is offering discounts on gold, diamond, and silver jewellery in the studs and drops collection. Customers, looking to upgrade their jewellery collection,will alsoget offers on gold exchange, it added.

“Bhima Jewels invites all jewellery enthusiasts to visit our stores in Hyderabad and Tirupati during the Studs and Drops Jewellery Festival. Each piece in the collection is crafted with attention to detail, reflecting the beauty and elegance appreciated by our clientele in the States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” said Abhishek Bindumadhav, Managing Director, Bhima Jewels.