Big boost for MSMEs, skill development: CII TG

CII Telangana committee members during the Union Budget televiewing session in Hyderabad on Tuesday
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Telangana is upbeat about the seventh Union Budget 2024 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala...

Hyderabad: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Telangana is upbeat about the seventh Union Budget 2024 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday. The industrybody has termed it as growth-oriented budget with big boost for MSMEs, employment generation and skill development.

Speaking to the media, Sai D Prasad, Chairman, CII Telangana said that the nine key priorities outlined in the Budget for a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) offer a holistic framework for an inclusive, resilient, prosperous, environmentally sustainable, and technologically advanced nation.

“This ambitious plan represents a significant step toward realising our goal of a developed India by 2047. The Budget's emphasis on employment, skilling, MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises), and the middle class, coupled with targeted measures for agriculture, and urban development, is both timely and impactful.

