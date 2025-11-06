Big Boost to Fleet: SpiceJet Accelerates Winter Expansion with Five New Aircraft Inductions

Key Highlights:

* SpiceJet has inducted five additional aircraft on damp lease arrangement - All have commenced commercial operations

* A total of Ten new aircraft have joined SpiceJet's fleet in the last one month including one wide-body Airbus A340; airline has also ungrounded one Boeing 737 MAX

* By November end, the airline aims to more than double its operational fleet and triple its available seat kilometres (ASKM)

GURUGRAM, November 6, 2025: In a major boost to its winter schedule, SpiceJet has inducted five additional aircraft on damp lease, bringing the total number of new fleet additions to ten. This includes the successful ungrounding and reactivation of a Boeing 737 MAX, alongside three Boeing 737s and an Airbus A340 inducted earlier.

All five newly added aircraft have commenced commercial operations, enhancing connectivity across key domestic and international routes amid surging passenger demand.

By the end of this month, the airline aims to more than double its operational fleet and triple its available seat kilometres (ASKM), underscoring its commitment to expanding connectivity, strengthening its network, and offering more travel options to customers.

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, said, “These inductions mark another significant step in our fleet and network expansion strategy. The response to our new flights has been extremely encouraging, and we remain committed to further strengthening our operations across both domestic and international markets. This ongoing expansion will more than double our operational fleet and triple our available seat kilometres (ASKM) by the end of November, ensuring seamless travel experiences across India and beyond.”

About SpiceJet:

SpiceJet is India's favourite airline that has made flying affordable for more Indians than ever before. SpiceJet is an IATA-IOSA certified airline that operates a fleet of Boeing 737s & Q-400s and is one of the country's largest regional players operating multiple daily flights under UDAN or the Regional Connectivity Scheme. The majority of the airline's fleet offers SpiceMax, the most spacious economy-class seating in India.