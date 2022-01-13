Big C announces Sankranti offers 

Hyderabad: To mark Sankranthi festival, Big C, a mobile handset and electronics retail chain, on Thursday announced a host of discount offers, including 10 per cent cashback on credit or debit cards from select banks, on purchase made at its showrooms and on its online platform.

"Customers can also avail exclusive offers like 0 down payment, easy EMIs and assured gifts on every mobile purchase. The offers are extended to online purchases as well. To make latest technologies accessible to everyone, Big C is expanding into small towns and villages," M Balu Choudary, Founder and CMD, Big C, said in a statement.

As of now, Big C offers smart watches, smartphones, smart televisions, laptops, several accessories and these represent our brand slogan, 'Think Big, Think Big C', he added.

The festive offers include up to Rs 4,000 cashback on Smart TV purchases, up to Rs 2,500 instant cashback on Amazon Pay, up to Rs 4,400 cashback on Vivo mobiles, up to Rs 8,000 instant discount on One Plus mobiles and Rs 6,000 instant cashback on iPhone mobiles, among others.

"Big C continues to be the No.1 brand concerning everything related to mobile phones. All showrooms are adorned with the latest display equipment," the CMD said.