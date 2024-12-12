Big C brings offers to celebrate its 22nd anniv

Hyderabad: Big C, a mobile retail company in South India, on Wednesday announced offers on the occasion of its 22nd anniversary. The slew of offers include upto 10 per cent instant cashback, zero down payment and no cost EMI on mobile purchases, a smartwatch worth Rs5,999 or ear buds worth Rs 1,799 will be offered at Rs 22 on the purchase of a smartphone, besides an assured gift on every mobile bought.

Speaking on the occasion, M Balu Chowdary, Founder and CMD, Big C, said: “We have achieved this position in the market only because of our planning, hard work, high business values, and the trust of our customers. On this occasion, Big C wishes that people of the Telugu states take advantage of these offers while wanting to own the best mobile.”

Big C in a release further mentioned that the retailer will offer upto 10 per cent instant cashback on the purchase of Vivo, Oppo, MI, RealMe, and OnePlus mobile phones, upto Rs 20,000 instant cashback on the purchase of Samsung mobiles, upto Rs 7,000 instant discount on the purchase of IPhone mobiles, upto 51 per cent discount on branded accessories, in addition to purchase of mobiles, Smart TVs, laptops and air conditioners without any interest levied or down payment required on payments made through ATM cards.