Bikanervala opens 200th outlet in Aramgarh at Hyderabad
Expansion Plans to add more 50+ outlets in 2024 -25 in India and United Kingdom, Australia, Europe
Hyderabad, July 2024: Bikanervala, the country’s leading manufacturer of traditional Indian sweets and savouries, opened its 7th Outlet in Aramgarh, Rajender Nagara, Hyderabad. The new outlet marks 200th outlets. On the occasion, Chetan Aggarwal, Director of Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd, expressed that "We are thrilled to launch of new outlet at Aramgarh, Hyderabad. This expansion reflects our commitment to providing our patrons with unparalleled culinary experiences while staying true to our heritage." The aim is to place the highly developed ‘Indian Sweets & Fine Food Culture’ firmly on the world map. Opening of every new outlet in India and abroad, is a step in that direction.
Further he said that, Notably, the company has expansion plans to add 50+ outlets in 2024 -25 Fy and also to launch the Brand in United Kingdom, Australia & Europe – in addition to expansion in Domestic Market. On an average, Bikanervala Restaurants see a staggering 1 Crore + footfall in a month.
Naveen, Director of Bikanervala, Hyderabad, shared that “Bikanervala is India’s most popular brand of Traditional Indian Sweets, Snacks and pan-Indian cuisine with 200+ successfully running outlets spread over India, USA, Canada, U.A.E, Qatar, New Zealand, Singapore & Nepal. Expansion is a key component of our marketing strategy. By strategically expanding our presence, we will not only increase our customer base but also strengthen our brand presence in the market. Our goal is to leverage this expansion to drive customer engagement, he added.
Aramgarh is our 7th outlet in Hyderabad, as already present 6 outlets in Banjara Hills, Hyderguda, Kondapur, Khairtabad - Prasad Mall IMAX, RGI International Airport.