BioAsia 2023 to witness multiple satellite events

Hyderabad: The 20th edition of BioAsia, the marquee healthcare and Lifesciences event, organised by the Government of Telangana, will organise varied satellite events during February 24-26, 2023. The three-day event includes conferences, expert sessions, CEO Conclave, BioAsia Connect, international trade shows, networking receptions, BioPark visits and workshops. The satellite events will focus on promoting the overall development of the Lifesciences industry in India.

"BioAsia has been a key catalyst in promoting the Lifesciences industry across India along with providing opportunities for the healthcare professionals to showcase their talents to the global leaders of lifesciences taking part in this event. These statelite events will certainly help the delegates and leaders connect with each other to explore multiple synergies," said Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (I&C), Government of Telangana.

"The team has put in great efforts in bringing back BioAsia to a physical format this year. From the years theme - "Healthcare for all" to the Satellite events like Conferences, Expert sessions and CEO conclave, each one has been prepared after a deep research. These events will help in the knowledge sharing of the latest technologies and trends across the world in the healthcare industry," said Shakthi M Nagappan, CEO, BioAsia and Director of Lifesciences and Pharma, Government of Telangana.

"Satellite events like international trade shows, workshops, networking receptions, and BioConnect will help in improving the networking across the Lifesciences industry. This year we have brought back the BioPark visit which will attract the delegates to witness the advancements made in the Lifesciences industry in Telangana and the strong ecosystem that has been developed as per the industry requirements," he added.

BioAsia is born with a vision to enhance, enrich and encourage newer innovations, path-breaking discoveries and effective solutions in the biotechnology industry by offering a vibrant global platform for convergence of the key stakeholders - Biotech & Biopharma Companies, research institutions, academia, investors, service providers, policymakers, regulators, and analysts.

BioAsia is focused in its efforts - to drive the growth of the industry by enabling an effective environment for fostering collaborations, JV's M&A's; ensure knowledge and experience sharing by global industry players to benefit all stakeholders; promote innovations and initiatives through appropriate awards and recognitions; play a pivotal role in advocating issues to the policymakers and chartering the road-map of biotechnology.

BioAsia is a dynamic platform for companies to exhibit, launch and showcase their unique strengths, products, and services. BioAsia is playing the role of a key catalyst in mobilizing all elements that are required to drive the growth of the emerging industry of Biotechnology as well as optimize the immense business potential of biotech. On a larger level, BioAsia is working to drive a global transformation from the treatment of illness to wellness.

CONFERENCES:

The conferences in BioAsia 2023 will majorly focus on its theme of "Healthcare for All" Operationalising the "One Health" approach. Healthcare Reimagined: Telemedicine, Wearables & Metaverse, Economic and Public Implications of AMR, Redefining Drug R&D Innovation, Global Supply Chain transformation, The ESG Revolution in Pharma, VCs & PEs Driving Innovation and Enabling Equity, Med-tech Penetration - The Way Ahead.

EXPERT SESSIONS:

In the expert sessions, we get to hear from global thought leaders leveraging and debating from leading perspectives by putting forward their thoughts and ideas on emerging trends. Get a first-hand understanding of current trends and perspectives of the way forward.

CEO CONCLAVE

CEO Conclave to be the main highlight of the event as it is an exclusive, 'by-invite-only' event for C-Level executives to discuss new perspectives, 'feel the pulse' of the industry, network with peers across the sector and chalk out a roadmap for the future.

BIOASIA CONNECT

It is a dedicated B2B portal to assist you in your business development and licensing activities with your handpicked companies from the Asian Life Sciences marketplace. This portal will enable you to create your personal 3-day schedule of private one-on-one meetings with your potential counterparts.

INTERNATIONAL TRADE SHOW

An opportunity to showcase your strengths, innovations, products and services to a large and captive global audience. Connect with potential clients from more than 50 countries across the world to generate business leads and meet investors and other stakeholders of the industry.

NETWORKING RECEPTIONS

A dedicated networking time to enable you to interact towards fruitful outcomes with your industry peers. A dynamic informal atmosphere that encourages purposeful dialogue, interactions and collaborations. Here is your perfect opportunity to engage, converse, enrich and grow your business!

BIOPARK VISIT

An exclusive and guided visit to the Genome Valley - the largest concentration of multi-tenanted lab-space infrastructure entailing industries, innovation corridors and premiere institutions in an organized cluster.

WORKSHOPS

Interactive action-packed workshops covering multi and interdisciplinary sessions addressing diverse needs and demands of the industry. The workshops are open for Private, Academic and Government institutions responsible for research facilities and research programmes.

(This is the seventh article of WTC Shamshabad- BioAsia 2023 Series, a collaborative effort of World Trade Center - Shamshabad and BioAsia, Asia's largest life-sciences and healthcare forum, to highlight the achievements and accelerate growth in the Life Sciences industry)