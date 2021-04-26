Biocon Biologics, Viatris gets European Commission Approval for co-developed Cancer drug

Biotechnology firm Biocon today announced that its subsidiary Biocon Biologics Ltd and Viatris have received approval from the European Commission for their product Abevmy, used for the treatment of cancer. With this, the biotechnology firm can market Abevmy 100 mg and 400 mg in the European market.

Biocon in a regulatory filing at BSE said, "This is to inform that Biocon Biologics Ltd., a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd. has announced that Abevmy® 100 & 400 mg, a biosimilar of Bevacizumab co-developed with Viatris Inc. has received marketing authorization approval from the European Commission following the positive recommendation by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency."

Abevmy 100 & 400 mg, a biosimilar Bevacizumab, is approved for the treatment in metastatic colorectal carcinoma, metastatic breast cancer, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, glioblastoma, ovarian, cervical and renal cancer as part of a specific regimen.

The centralized marketing authorization granted by the EC is valid in all EU Member States as well as in the European Economic Area (EEA) countries Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

Company Spokesperson of Biocon Biologics said, "The European Commission's approval of our biosimilar Bevacizumab will enable us to offer this biologic therapy to cancer patients in the EU along with our partner Viatris. The addition of biosimilar Bevacizumab will strengthen our portfolio of biosimilars for cancer in the EU, which include biosimilar Trastuzumab and biosimilar Pegfilgrastim. This approval is an outcome of a great team effort and years of hard work and underlines our commitment to expand affordable access to life-saving biosimilars and make an enduring impact on global health."