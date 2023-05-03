Biotech holds potential to develop sustainable food products

Hyderabad: The Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA) academy, a non-profit organisation on Tuesday said it held a virtual webinar on “Fusion of Food, Nutrition, Microbes, and Biotechnology: Career Opportunities.”

The talk was delivered by Dr Vishweshwaraiah Prakash, renowned scientist and expert in the field of food science and technology, former Director of CFTRI, Mysore, and distinguished Scientist of CSIR India. Over 150 participants were part of the webinar.

Commencing the session, Dr K K Narayanan, Director of Sthayika Seeds said that 30 per cent of India’s population lives in urban centers, with rural areas urbanizing rapidly. “This shift necessitates income generation opportunities and value creation through food technology, food processing, and enhancing nutritional value in healthy foods,” he adds.

As the main speaker, Dr Prakash provided a comprehensive overview of the intersections between food science, nutrition, microbiology, and biotechnology, and their potential to address key challenges for the food industry and society.

He emphasised the importance of scientific approaches in delivering safe, nutritious food to a growing population, and the role of biotechnology and microbiology in improving the nutritional value and safety of food. He also discussed the role of microbes in food production, the importance of prebiotics and probiotics for gut health, and the need to understand microbial ecology in food systems to enhance safety, quality, and nutrition.

Dr Prakash highlighted the role of food fortification and biofortification in addressing nutrient deficiencies worldwide. He also emphasised the potential of biotechnology, genetic engineering, synthetic biology, and microbiome research in developing healthier, more sustainable food products.

Adapting to different eating habits, such as consuming millets like Ragi and proper mastication for nutrient absorption, was also discussed. Dr Prakash touched upon the biotech revolution, gene editing, rapid vaccine development, and the positive effects of specific food molecules and traditional herbaceuticals.

He stressed on the need for careful fortification to avoid over-fortification and the importance of a food-based, rather than chemical-based, approach. He highlighted the significance of staying connected to nature while adopting technology like 5G and the vital role industries play in preventing food adulteration.

He mentioned the potential of edible vaccines in the future and addressed the importance of a healthy, balanced diet in maintaining good health and preventing chronic diseases, as stressed upon by Prof P Reddanna, Executive President, FABA.

Food safety regulations and wellness were central topics, while Dr Bhanu Prakash Reddy from NIN, emphasised the role of Nutriscience society.