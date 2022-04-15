Bizz Buzz Business Conclave - Profit for Ideas - April 22-23, Vishakapatnam

The Hans India and Bizz Buzz, in association with the World Trade Centre (WTC), Vishakapatnam, cordially invite you to attend the Bizz Buzz Business Conclave and be part of the global leaders' forum. The Bizz Buzz Business Conclave will be held at Novotel, Visakhapatnam, from April 22- 23, 2022. The guest of honour is Mr Robin van Puyenbroeck, Executive Director, Business Development, WTCA, New York and Taiwan Ambassador to India, Mr Baushuan Ger India.

The Conclave will throw light on key sectors like IT, Electronics, Start-ups, Pharmaceuticals, Food Processing, Tourism, Petrochemicals, Shipping & Logistics, etc. More than 600 business delegates are expected to participate in the conclave during these two days.

The Bizz Buzz Business Conclave is your opportunity to profit from ideas. The Conclave will witness an impressive representation from a cross-section of business sectors and provide valuable insights and perspectives on the business opportunities that exist in Andhra Pradesh. In addition, the business conclave drafts its duties to lead India to a prosperous nation.

Your presence and participation will encourage and nurture the entrepreneurship zeal in you. The forum will converge on entrepreneurship, innovation and sustainability.



