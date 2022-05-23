BJP leader pooh poohs KCR schemes, vows

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao had said: "Before Telangana became a State, a lot of farmer issues persisted. Farmers were dying by suicide. We are improving, giving farmers free electricity. Centre asking us to impose electricity bills, put meters. We would die but not install meters."

Reacting to the KCR's statement, BJP State spokesperson NV Subhash says: KCR is not interested in farmers' welfare and is responsible for farmers' death. After KCR became the Chief Minister, more than 7,000 farmers had committed suicide, including in his own Gajwel assembly constituency.

The crop loan waiver scheme is a big hoax. The TRS government had credited the loan waiver money in installments, which are being adjusted towards the interest on previous loans.

KCR is trying to hoodwink the farmers by claiming that he has introduced schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima. In fact, he withdrew all farm subsidies after introducing these schemes. It is because of the policies of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the farmers were able to get remunerative prices for various crops like cotton and chillies. KCR is also not implementing central schemes such as Fasal Bima Yojana only to deny credit to the Centre.

One day, KCR asks farmers to raise paddy that gives fine rice; next day, he calls for boiled rice; and now, he says farmers should go for alternative crops instead of paddy. He blames the Centre for not procuring paddy. KCR has been claiming that he is providing free power supply to farm sector 24X7. In reality, the power supply is being given not even seven to eight hours.