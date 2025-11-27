Black Friday Fever Hits Inorbit Cyberabad: Shop Big from 28th–30th November

Inorbit Mall Cyberabad is set to kick off the year’s most anticipated shopping extravaganza with its Super Black Sale, running from 28th to 30th November. During this extended weekend, shoppers can expect unmatched discounts, exclusive launches, and festive surprises across the mall’s most loved global and Indian brands.

This year’s edition brings together an impressive lineup of fashion, beauty, lifestyle, electronics, and entertainment brands, making Inorbit Cyberabad the city’s ultimate Black Friday destination.

Customers can explore exciting offers at luxury and premium favourites including ALDO, Victoria’s Secret, Charles & Keith, Bath & Body Works, Guess, Superdry, Steve Madden, American Eagle, Marks & Spencer, Forever New, and H&M.

Fashion-forward shoppers can refresh their wardrobes with offers from Puma, Biba, Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, ONLY, Soimbre and Azorte, while families can shop festive-ready collections at Lifestyle and Home Centre.

Electronics enthusiasts can make the most of blockbuster deals on gadgets and appliances at Reliance Digital, and beauty lovers can indulge at Nykaa Luxe and SSL, with exclusive product drops and limited-period deals.

Adventure seekers and fitness lovers can gear up with offers from Decathlon, and families can enjoy fun-filled experiences at Funcity, making the weekend a perfect outing for shopaholics and leisure seekers alike.

Rohit Gopalani, Chief Business Officer at Inorbit Malls Pvt. Ltd. said, “Black Friday has grown into a major shopping moment for Indian consumers, and our Cyberabad mall are excited to offer a great experience this year. We’ve seen how this season naturally brings out the urge to shop, celebrate, and get the best value. The Super Black Sale, from 28th to 30th November, is built around that very sentiment, bringing people’s favourite brands within reach at prices that add joy without adding pressure. With 80+ popular brands on board, we want shoppers to enjoy the year-end spirit with good choices, great deals, and a relaxed, happy shopping experience at Inorbit Malls. We’re also strengthening our omnipresent approach by making the sale available online at www.inorbitonline.com, where shoppers can enjoy the same great deals with fast, same-day, 2-hour delivery.”

Join the Black Friday excitement at Inorbit Mall Cyberabad from 28th to 30th November and grab the season’s best deals before they’re gone.