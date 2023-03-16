BlackBerry setting up IoT CoE in Hyd

BlackBerry on Wednesday announced its new 'IoT Center of Excellence, Engineering and Innovation' in Hyderabad, which will recruit the country's best-embedded software engineers to help build the next generation of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and advance innovation in other Internet of Things industries.





By the end of 2023, the company said that the Hyderabad facility, which is expected to be the second largest in the world for BlackBerry's IoT division after Canada, is expected to house over 100 software engineers in a variety of technology positions and skill sets, including senior management, technical project management, product engineering, cloud software development, integration, and service delivery.





"We are pleased to expand BlackBerry IoT's global software innovation network in Hyderabad, underscoring our commitment to serve our customers and partners and continue our rapid growth as an IoT software leader, especially in the automotive sector," Mattias Eriksson, President of BlackBerry IoT, said in a statement.



