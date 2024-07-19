Live
- Harassment charges: IAS-PO Puja Khedkar likely to go to Pune Police on July 20
- Low sodium in older adults a major health concern, say experts
- Microsoft Windows Outage: How to Resolve the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) Issue Due to CrowdStrike Bug
- Depression set to cross coast near Puri
- Sharvari on being a part of spy universe: I’m like a ball of energy right now
- Retail sales surge in India amid high disposable incomes, rising consumption
- With an eye on Assembly elections, NCP goes pink for bright prospects
- Maternal Zika infection may have long-term effects on babies' immune system
- Godavari in spate, heavy rain hits normal life in Andhra Pradesh
- Forex inflows from NRIs surge 4-fold to $2.7 bn in April-May
Just In
BlackSoil NBFC raises over Rs 200 crore debt in 1st half of 2024
Alternative credit platform BlackSoil NBFC, an arm of BlackSoil Group, on Friday, said that it raised Rs 208 crore debt in the first half of the year.
Mumbai: Alternative credit platform BlackSoil NBFC, an arm of BlackSoil Group, on Friday, said that it raised Rs 208 crore debt in the first half of the year.
Sixty per cent of this funding came from new debt investors, said the company.
BlackSoil's total debt raise reached over Rs 1,570 crore (as of June 30).
"This substantial debt raise, particularly the 60 per cent from new investors, validates our business model and emphasises the trust we have built in the alternative credit space,” said Ankur Bansal, Co-Founder and Director at BlackSoil.
The alternate credit platform recently raised fresh Rs 100 crore equity through a rights issue where all investors participated.
Blacksoil is backed by marquee investors and family offices of Allcargo Logistics, Navneet Education, Mahavir Agency and Mathew Cyriac-led Florintree Advisors.
Its portfolio includes investments in companies such as Ideaforge, Upstox, Bluestone, OYO, Udaan, Zetwerk, Spinny, Yatra, Purplle, Curefoods, Celebal Technologies and JCB Salons.