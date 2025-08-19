Live
- Will work to make Rahul Gandhi next PM: Tejashwi Yadav at Voter Adhikar Yatra
- US: Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey named FBI's Co-Deputy Director
- After troubling CM and LoP, toddy cat disrupts Kerala HC proceedings
- BESCOM WhatsApp Helpline for Quick Power Issue Resolution in Karnataka
- Kidnapping of two YSRCP activists creates tension in Banaganapalle
- Patel Retail IPO Day 1: Grey Market Premium Rises 19%, Issue Subscribed Over 3 Times
- Will work to make Rahul Gandhi next PM: Tejashwi Yadav at Voter Adhikar Yatra
- MP cabinet approves statewide Geeta Bhavans to promote cultural, spiritual learning
- ChatGPT Go Plan Launched in India at ₹399 With GPT-5 Access
- Elder sister arrested for minor sibling's murder in J&K’s Ganderbal
BlueStone IPO Makes Dull Debut, Down 1.3% From Issue Price
Highlights
BlueStone Jewellery IPO listed on August 19 at ₹510, a 1.3% discount to issue price ₹517.
BlueStone Jewellery shares made a weak stock market debut today, August 19. The stock listed at ₹510 on NSE, down 1.3% from the issue price of ₹517. On the BSE, it opened at a 1.6% discount.
The IPO had raised ₹1,540.65 crore, consisting of ₹820 crore from fresh issue (1.59 crore shares) and ₹720.65 crore from offer for sale (1.39 crore shares). By the close of bidding (August 13), the IPO was subscribed 2.72 times.
Price band: ₹517 per share
Lot size: 29 shares (₹14,268 minimum retail investment)
Allotment date: August 14
Lead manager: Axis Capital
Registrar: Kfin Technologies
Next Story