BlueStone IPO Makes Dull Debut, Down 1.3% From Issue Price
BlueStone Jewellery IPO listed on August 19 at ₹510, a 1.3% discount to issue price ₹517.

BlueStone Jewellery shares made a weak stock market debut today, August 19. The stock listed at ₹510 on NSE, down 1.3% from the issue price of ₹517. On the BSE, it opened at a 1.6% discount.

The IPO had raised ₹1,540.65 crore, consisting of ₹820 crore from fresh issue (1.59 crore shares) and ₹720.65 crore from offer for sale (1.39 crore shares). By the close of bidding (August 13), the IPO was subscribed 2.72 times.

Price band: ₹517 per share

Lot size: 29 shares (₹14,268 minimum retail investment)

Allotment date: August 14

Lead manager: Axis Capital

Registrar: Kfin Technologies

