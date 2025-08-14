Live
BlueStone Jewellery IPO Allotment Status 2025 | Check Shares & Listing Date Online
Check BlueStone Jewellery IPO allotment status for August 14, 2025. Find out if you got shares, latest grey market premium (GMP), refund details, and listing date here.
BlueStone Jewellery, a company that sells gems and jewellery, will announce today whether investors have got shares in its Rs 1,540.65 crore IPO. Investors can check their application status online on three websites: BSE, NSE, and Kfin Technologies.
How to Check Your IPO Allotment Status
On Kfin Technologies:
Visit https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/
Choose “BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd”
Enter your Application Number, Demat Account, or PAN Number
Click Submit
On BSE:
Go to https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select Equity for Issue Type
Pick “BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd”
Enter your Application Number or PAN Number
Click Search
On NSE:
Visit https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
Select Equity & SME IPO Bid Details
Choose the symbol “BLUESTONE”
Enter your Application Number and PAN Number
Click Submit
Latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) and Listing Details
The latest GMP is about Rs 2, which means the shares may list with a small premium (less than 1%) over the IPO price.
The IPO price band was Rs 492 to Rs 517.
The estimated listing price is Rs 519 (IPO cap price plus GMP).
This means investors might see a gain of around 0.39% when shares start trading.
Important Dates
Shares will be added to investor accounts on August 18, 2025 (markets are closed August 15–17).
Refunds for investors who didn’t get shares will also start on August 18.
The IPO is expected to list on the stock exchanges on August 19, 2025.