BlueStone Jewellery IPO Allotment Status 2025 | Check Shares & Listing Date Online

BlueStone Jewellery, a company that sells gems and jewellery, will announce today whether investors have got shares in its Rs 1,540.65 crore IPO. Investors can check their application status online on three websites: BSE, NSE, and Kfin Technologies.

How to Check Your IPO Allotment Status

On Kfin Technologies:

Visit https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Choose “BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd”

Enter your Application Number, Demat Account, or PAN Number

Click Submit

On BSE:

Go to https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select Equity for Issue Type

Pick “BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd”

Enter your Application Number or PAN Number

Click Search

On NSE:

Visit https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Select Equity & SME IPO Bid Details

Choose the symbol “BLUESTONE”

Enter your Application Number and PAN Number

Click Submit

Latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) and Listing Details

The latest GMP is about Rs 2, which means the shares may list with a small premium (less than 1%) over the IPO price.

The IPO price band was Rs 492 to Rs 517.

The estimated listing price is Rs 519 (IPO cap price plus GMP).

This means investors might see a gain of around 0.39% when shares start trading.

Important Dates

Shares will be added to investor accounts on August 18, 2025 (markets are closed August 15–17).

Refunds for investors who didn’t get shares will also start on August 18.

The IPO is expected to list on the stock exchanges on August 19, 2025.