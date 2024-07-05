Live
- Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath have lost political ground: BJP MP Chief
- Maha govt tables Bill to prevent paper leaks with provisions of jail term, hefty fines
- Nikhil Kamath reunites with Aditya Narayan for the song 'Awargi'
- Two killed, 3 injured in multiple collisions in Patna
- Bhatti Vikramarka attends Pharmaceutical conference, announces plans for Pharma clusters
- Kohli thanks Mumbai Police for their hardwork during Team India's victory parade
- Shruti Haasan starts shooting for Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Coolie’
- Govt makes ISI mark mandatory for steel & aluminium utensils to ensure safety in kitchens
- Sonu Sood meets viral Hyderabadi food stall owner Kumari Aunty
- Manchester City sign WSL all-time top scorer Vivianne Miedema on three-year deal
Just In
B’luru, Hyd top cities in GCC-focused deals in H1
Mumbai: With improving business sentiments in India, Global Capability Centres (GCCs) recorded an increase of 48 per cent in transaction volumes from...
Mumbai: With improving business sentiments in India, Global Capability Centres (GCCs) recorded an increase of 48 per cent in transaction volumes from 6.6 million square feet in the first half of last year to 9.8 million square feet in H1 2024, a report said on Thursday.
Bengaluru witnessed the highest GCC-focused transactions at 4 mnsq ft, followed by Hyderabad at 3 mnsq ft, according to the report by Knight Frank India.
India has consistently maintained its status as one of the fastest-growing large economies which has positively impacted the office demand.
“With improving business sentiments and steadily decreasing uncertainties, occupiers are increasingly inclined to commit to long-term plans and expand operations,” said Viral Desai, Senior Executive Director, Occupier Strategy & Solutions, Industrial & Logistics, Capital Markets and Retail Agency.
According to an earlier Nasscom report, access to digitally-skilled talent, the drive to adopt new technologies and the imperative to make greater customer impact are driving the growth of the GCC ecosystem in the country.
India has over 1,580 GCCs with an addition of multiple GCCs every quarter, as companies navigate the complexities of today’s business environment.