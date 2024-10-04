BMW Group India posts best-ever luxury car sales with 10 pc growth in Jan-Sep

New Delhi : BMW Group India on Friday said it posted best-ever luxury car sales with 10 per cent growth in the country in the January–September period this year.

In the first nine months, 10,556 cars (BMW and MINI) and 5,638 motorcycles (BMW Motorrad) have been delivered. BMW sold 10,056 units and MINI 500 units.

In the luxury electric vehicle (EV) segment, BMW Group India delivered 725 units of fully-electric BMW and MINI cars in the reported period as BMW i7 was the largest selling BMW EV.

The luxury class vehicles contributed 17 per cent to total sales and BMW X7 was the highest-selling model. Launch of new exclusive editions such as BMW X7 Signature heightened the opulence of the segment, said the company.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said the highest-ever car deliveries during January to September this year reflects the synergy between a successful strategy and an unparalleled customer experience.

“BMW Group India is changing the game with its long wheelbase product portfolio and a strong electric mobility offensive. Key models like the BMW 7 Series Long Wheelbase, BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase and BMW X1 are leading in their segments and demand for the new BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase is overwhelming,” Pawah informed.

According to the automaker, the newly-launched BMW 5 Series has already garnered sales of over 300 units with a strong order bank over 600 units.

BMW Group India now offers six electric cars and two electric scooters in India.

The automaker is the first luxury car manufacturer in the country to cross the milestone of over 2,000 EV deliveries to date, with BMW iX becoming the most popular luxury EV with over 1,000 units sold till date.

BMW Sports Activity Vehicles contributed 55 per cent to sales. BMW X1 was the most popular SAV with around 20 per cent share and BMW 3 Series was once again the highest-selling BMW sedan, with a 19 per cent share in sales, informed the company.