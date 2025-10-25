Bollineni’s Shangrila Infracon launches ‘MYCASA' villas

In a step that could transform Hyderabad’s residential real-estate landscape, Shangrila Infracon India Pvt Ltd has unveiled its premium gated community project ‘Bollineni’s MYCASA’ near Isnapur, Patancheruvu, abutting the Mumbai National Highway.

The announcement was made by Bollineni Seenaiah, Founder and Chairman of Shangrila Infracon India Pvt Ltd, in the presence of K Kranti Kumar Raju, Chairman and Managing Director of One Nine Rezo Pvt Ltd, the exclusive project partner at an event here on Friday.

The grand launch event drew prominent personalities including NM Vinay, Venture Capitalist; Hemalatha Reddy, Mrs Universe Global Queen 2025; Madame Sana, Co-founder of Brewtiful Coffee India; film actor Sritej; influencer and anchor Lucky Varma; and socialite Sudha Jain, adding glamour and prestige to the occasion.

Approved by both HMDA and RERA, MYCASA comprises 391 villas and promises completion within 18 months — a benchmark timeline in Indian housing. The project features fully developed infrastructure with roads, water, drainage, and power systems already in place, enabling immediate villa construction. Each villa will be built and handed over within 30 days, allowing buyers to begin interiors and occupancy without delay.

“With MYCASA, our vision is to redefine what timely delivery truly means in the Indian real estate sector,” said Bollineni Seenaiah. “We aim to prove that speed and quality can coexist. Completing 391 villas in 18 months and handing over each within 30 days is not just a target — it’s our commitment to innovation, transparency, and customer trust.”