Brightcom Group to launch new defence tech vertical

Hyderabad: Brightcom Group Limited has announced a significant expansion into the aerospace and defence technology sector with the launch of a dedicated division focused on autonomous aerial defence software and aerospace intelligence. The initiative is aimed at integrating Brightcom’s deep expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and real-time computing into the fast-evolving domain of defence technology, building upon the company’s established presence in digital marketing and advertising.

The proposed division represents a bold strategic step into a high-impact arena where cutting-edge technologies are transforming the global security landscape. Brightcom’s entry into defence tech is anchored in its ability to engineer intelligent systems capable of real-time data analysis, autonomous response, and large-scale coordination—hallmarks of its technology platform.

Suresh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of the group, said, “This marks an important milestone in our company’s journey. By establishing this new division, we are looking to leverage our extensive relationships to address the rapidly evolving market needs. This move will capitalise on our years of expertise in data-driven decision-making and our capabilities in AI and ML. It aligns perfectly with our objective of driving technological innovation in high-impact sectors.

The proposal will be tabled at the upcoming board meeting for formal discussion and approval. In the weeks ahead, we look forward to unveiling the official name of the division and announcing the induction of a seasoned leadership team and esteemed advisors with proven credentials in defence and aerospace technologies. This initiative sets the stage for the next version of Brightcom.”