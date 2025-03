Brisk buying in blue chips lifts key indices

Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded by nearly 318 points on Thursday on buying in blue-chip HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, L&T, and Bajaj Finance amid foreign fund inflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 317.93 points or 0.41 per cent to settle at 77,606.43 amid the monthly derivative contracts expiry day. During the day, it surged 458.96 points or 0.59 per cent to 77,747.46. The NSE Nifty rallied 105.10 points or 0.45 per cent to 23,591.95. From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, Zomato, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Titan were the biggest gainers. Tata Motors tanked over 5.5 per cent after US President Donald Trump announced he would impose 25 per cent tariffs on imported cars. Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech and Mahindra & Mahindra were also among the laggards.

“Domestic indices maintained optimism throughout the day, driven by sustained foreign fund inflows and the purchase of blue-chip stocks. However, the 25 per cent tariff on auto imports imposed by Trump has affected auto stocks and raised concerns within the pharma sector. Despite these challenges, the broader market demonstrated resilience, supported by expectations of double-digit earnings growth in FY26, driven by easing inflation and a downward trend in interest rates, which are anticipated to improve domestic fundamentals,” said Vinod Nair, head (research), Geojit Investments Limited.