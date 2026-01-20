Broad Market Decline Sends 638 NSE Stocks to Yearly Lows

At 1: 00 pm, NIFTY50 is trading 160 points or 0.63% lower at 25,424 and BSE SENSEX declined 453 points or 0.56% to trade around 82,784.

Why are Indian markets crashing?

Domestic markets plunged following weak sentiments observed in global markets after US President Donald Trump imposed new 10% exports tariffs on eight European countries for opposing his move to purchase Greenland from Denmark.

Trump said the US “will begin charging a 10% tariff on imports from Europe starting 1st February, 2026.” Trump targeted nations such as France, Germany, and the United Kingdom along with some Nordic and northern European countries for slapping tariffs, which will increase to 25% come June 2026 if no deal is reached.

Index heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, TCS, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank amid mixed quarterly earnings also pulled down the broader NIFTY50 index.

FIIs have been net sellers in majority (11 out of 12) trading sessions that have occurred so far this January 2026, dumping Indian equities worth 29,315 crore. On the contrary, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) have been net buyers in every trading session this month.

Broader market indices are also down with NIFTY Midcap100 (-1.7%) and NIFTY Smallcap100 (-2.1%) trading in the red. More than 490 stocks have hit their 52-week low on BSE amid continuous fall in Indian markets.