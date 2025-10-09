Live
Brookfield Raises US$20 Billion Fund to Accelerate 10 GW Wind, Solar & Storage Projects in India
In a major boost to India’s energy transition ambitions, Brookfield has announced the final institutional close of its energy transition vehicle, Brookfield Global Transition Fund II (BGTF II), with commitments totalling USD 20 billion.
The fund has already deployed over USD 5 billion into transition investments globally, including in India, through Evren (a joint venture between Brookfield and Axis Energy) to fast-track development of 10 GW of wind, solar and storage capacity in the country.
Under its earlier fund, Brookfield raised USD 15 billion (BGTF I) and made investments across renewables, carbon capture, sustainable aviation fuels, and battery storage globally. Among its strategic deals, Brookfield has entered power supply agreements with large tech companies like Microsoft and Google, and acquired firms such as Neoen and Geronimo Power to expand its renewable portfolio.
Connor Teskey, President of Brookfield Asset Management and CEO for Renewable Power & Transition, remarked: “Energy demand is growing fast … our strategy will succeed by investing in the technologies that will deliver clean, abundant, and low-cost energy and transition solutions that underpin the global economy.”
The fund’s backing accelerates deployment of large-scale renewable and storage capacity, supporting India’s sustainability and renewable energy goals., especially in the State of Andhra Pradesh where Evren (Brookfield’s joint venture along with Axis Energy) has committed to investing Rs.50,000 crs in renewable energy sector. The company plans to develop a total of 9,000 MW in renewable energy capacity within the state, which will include 3,500 MW from solar power and 5,500 MW from wind power. Currently, 3,500 MW of these projects are already in various stages of implementation. The investment strategy covers a range of critical areas in clean energy, such as integrated module manufacturing, pumped storage systems, battery storage solutions, e-mobility and electric vehicle technology, and green ammonia production.