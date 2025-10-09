Brookfield Raises US$20 Billion Fund to Accelerate 10 GW Wind, Solar & Storage Projects in India

In a major boost to India’s energy transition ambitions, Brookfield has announced the final institutional close of its energy transition vehicle, Brookfield Global Transition Fund II (BGTF II), with commitments totalling USD 20 billion.

The fund has already deployed over USD 5 billion into transition investments globally, including in India, through Evren (a joint venture between Brookfield and Axis Energy) to fast-track development of 10 GW of wind, solar and storage capacity in the country.

Under its earlier fund, Brookfield raised USD 15 billion (BGTF I) and made investments across renewables, carbon capture, sustainable aviation fuels, and battery storage globally. Among its strategic deals, Brookfield has entered power supply agreements with large tech companies like Microsoft and Google, and acquired firms such as Neoen and Geronimo Power to expand its renewable portfolio.

Connor Teskey, President of Brookfield Asset Management and CEO for Renewable Power & Transition, remarked: “Energy demand is growing fast … our strategy will succeed by investing in the technologies that will deliver clean, abundant, and low-cost energy and transition solutions that underpin the global economy.”