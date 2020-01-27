Top
BS VI Alto CNG version launched

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it has launched BS VI compliant CNG version of its hatchback Alto with price starting at Rs 4.32 lakh...

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it has launched BS VI compliant CNG version of its hatchback Alto with price starting at Rs 4.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Alto S-CNG offers a mileage of 31.59 km/kg, MSI said in a statement.

"With the introduction of Alto BS6 S-CNG, we reinforce our efforts towards sustainable green mobility," MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

