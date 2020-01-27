BS VI Alto CNG version launched

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it has launched BS VI compliant CNG version of its hatchback Alto with price starting at Rs 4.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Alto S-CNG offers a mileage of 31.59 km/kg, MSI said in a statement.

"With the introduction of Alto BS6 S-CNG, we reinforce our efforts towards sustainable green mobility," MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.