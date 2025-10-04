BSE resolved 190 investors’ complaints in Sept

New Delhi: The Indian stock exchange platform Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) announced on Friday that it had resolved 190 complaints from investors against 126 companies in the month of September 2025. Meanwhile, the Bombay Stock Exchange received 173 complaints against 102 companies in September this year, the bourse added.

The complaints resolved by the Bombay Stock Exchange include those brought forward from previous periods.Further, the stock exchange informed that the top three companies where complaints have been pending for redressal for more than one month as of September 2025 include Suraj Products Ltd, Bajaj Auto Limited, and Reliance Home Finance Limited.

Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Board of India has taken up 76 investment-related fraud cases during the five-year period from April 2020 to March 2025.