Busting the Biggest Myths Around Lung Cancer

In Indian cities, especially, doctors are witnessing a changing lung cancer landscape — one influenced not just by tobacco use, but also by air pollution, indoor air quality, second-hand smoke, and occupational exposure. At the same time, advances in diagnostics and treatment mean outcomes are no longer as bleak as many believe — particularly when the disease is detected early.

Dr. GVK Reddy, Medical & Hemato Oncologist, Director of Oncology Services, Yashoda Hospital, Hyderabad, said, “One of the biggest challenges we face is not just diagnosing lung cancer but correcting the myths surrounding it. Many people still believe lung cancer only affects smokers, that symptoms can be ignored, or that there are few treatment options. In reality, we are diagnosing more non-smokers today, especially in urban settings, and we have far more treatment tools at our disposal than even a decade ago. Early evaluation of symptoms and timely diagnosis can significantly improve both survival and quality of life.”

To understand this better, here are some of the most common myths around lung cancer and the truth behind them:

Myth 1: Only smokers get lung cancer

While smoking remains the single largest risk factor, lung cancer is increasingly being diagnosed among non-smokers, particularly in urban environments witnessing increased pollution. The International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies outdoor air pollution as a carcinogen, and research shows that in Asia, nearly 60–80 per cent of lung cancer cases among women occur in those who have never smoked[4]. Reflecting this trend, doctors across Indian metros are reporting a rise in lung cancer diagnoses among women and younger adults with no history of tobacco use — underscoring the growing role of long-term exposure to polluted air and particulate matter, second-hand smoke and indoor pollutants.

Myth 2: Lung cancer always means poor survival rate or death

Outcomes vary widely depending on stage at diagnosis, tumour type and molecular profile. However, advances in imaging, pathology and molecular testing have transformed lung cancer care. Today, treatment is increasingly personalised to the patient profile, and many patients live longer and better than was previously possible.

Myth 3: A persistent cough is the only symptom of lung cancer

While a chronic cough is a common warning sign, lung cancer symptoms can be far more varied and subtle, especially in early stages. Breathlessness, chest pain, unexplained fatigue, hoarseness of voice, weight loss or repeated respiratory infections may all signal a problem. In polluted cities, these symptoms are often dismissed as routine, delaying diagnosis. Doctors advise seeking medical evaluation if symptoms persist or worsen, as early detection significantly broadens treatment options and improves outcomes.

Myth 4: All lung cancers are the same

Lung cancer includes two main types, small cell and non-small cell, with several subtypes. Treatment today depends on tumour biology, making biomarker and molecular testing essential. Identifying these differences allows doctors to customize therapy, including targeted advanced therapies and immunotherapy, leading to better outcomes when diagnosed early.

Myth 5: Lung cancer only affects older men

While lung cancer has historically been more common in older men, doctors across Indian cities are increasingly witnessing lung cancer in women and younger adults, including non-smokers. Rising exposure to other causes air pollution, passive smoking etc. has broadened the risk profile, making vigilance important regardless of age or gender. Early evaluation of symptoms allows access to a wider range of treatment options and improves results.

Lung cancer is no longer a disease defined by a single habit or exposure. In India’s cities, it is shaped by environmental exposure, lifestyle, and how quickly symptoms are taken seriously. Busting these myths is essential — not just to reduce stigma, but to encourage timely diagnosis and informed treatment decisions.