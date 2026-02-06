Merchant navy official missing

Bhubaneswar: A merchant navy official from Bhadrak district has allegedly gone missing while on duty aboard a vessel near Mauritius on February 3, prompting his family to seek urgent intervention from the Centre and the State government, officials said.

The missing seafarer has been identified as Sarthak Mohapatra, a native of Kespur in Bhadrak district. Mohapatra has been working with a private shipping company since July 2025.

According to his mother, Rashmita, the vessel had sailed from China to West Africa and was returning to China via Singapore. “When the ship was near Singapore on February 2, he spoke to me, other family members, and his friends,” she said.

“We are devastated at his disappearance and request the Central and the State governments to intervene urgently. We have sent emails appealing to the Odisha government to rescue my son and bring him back home safely,” she said.

She also sought help from the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister, the Director General of Shipping and the Ministry of External Affairs through posts on X.

“As a mother, I request a transparent investigation, access to CCTV footage, details of his personal belongings and continuous official updates,” she wrote. Sources in the Odisha government said they have taken up the issue with the authorities concerned in New Delhi and requested them to inquire into the incident.