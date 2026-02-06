Sharmila criticises Centre over MGNREGA cuts

Pungnur (Chittoor district): Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila Reddy alleged that the BJP-led Central government is trying to weaken Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) and harm poor people, who

depend on it.

Addressing a public meeting in Punganur on Thursday as part of her ‘Employment Guarantee Protection Yatra’, she said former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy introduced many welfare schemes for the poor, and MGNREGA was one of the most important. She claimed that even developed countries like United States had studied this scheme.

Sharmila said that employment guarantee work is a lifeline for poor families and that many educated youth in the State are not getting proper jobs. She remarked that students with postgraduate and degree qualifications are being forced to work as drivers due to lack of employment opportunities. She alleged that the BJP government is conspiring to destroy the employment guarantee scheme and is trying to divert funds meant for the poor to its leaders and benamis.

About Rs 86,000 crore is being spent in the Union Budget on MGNREGA and this money goes directly to poor households. Sharmila accused the BJP of planning to ‘put an end’ to the scheme for its own

benefit.

She also said that the party is disrespecting Mahatma Gandhi by trying to dismantle a programme that carries his name. She called on people to resist any move to cut or weaken the scheme and to support struggles aimed at protecting the livelihood

of the poor.