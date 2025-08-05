Buying in metals, auto stocks takes Sensex above 81K

Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex rose by nearly 419 points to close above the 81,000 level on Monday following gains in metal, commodities and auto shares amid a firm trend in global markets.

Snapping the two-day falling streak, the 30-share Sensex gained 418.81 points or 0.52 per cent to settle at 81,018.72 with 26 of its constituents ending higher and four down. During the day, it climbed 493.28 points or 0.61 per cent to hit an intraday high of 81,093.19. The 50-share NSE Nifty jumped by 157.40 points or 0.64 per cent to close at 24,722.75. In the intraday session, it rose 169.3 points or 0.6 per cent to hit a high of 24,734.65.

Among Sensex firms, Tata Steel was the lead gainer, humping by 4.31 per cent. BEL, Adani Ports, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, Trent, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement and Larsen & Toubro were the major gainers. However, Power Grid, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

“The domestic equity market edged higher, supported by strong performance in the metal and auto sectors. A weakening US Dollar, along with robust monthly auto sales and encouraging quarterly results from leading automakers, helped renew investor interest in these sectors. “The Q1 earnings summary indicates that consumption-driven companies are benefiting from a rebound in volume demand. Meanwhile, rising unemployment and slower job creation in the US have reinforced expectations of a potential Fed rate cut. However, there still remains room for caution due to high US tariffs,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments, said. The BSE smallcap gauge rose 0.76 per cent and the midcap index by 1.11 per cent Among sectoral indices, metal rose by 2.58 per cent, realty by 1.88 per cent, commodities by 1.79 per cent, services by 1.74 per cent, auto by 1.54 per cent, focussed IT by 1.48 per cent, teck by 1.46 per cent and IT by 1.38 per cent. FMCG and Bankex were the only laggards. “Markets started the week on a positive note, gaining over half a percent amid mixed cues.