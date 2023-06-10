Live
- Byju’s set to sack 1,000 employees
- Visakhapatnam: MP CM Ramesh inspects arrangements for Amit Shah’s visit
- Tanla set to buy ValueFirst Group
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 10 June 2023
- Bhagavanth Kesari teaser: Balakrishna's mass aura on screen
- School buses sans fitness cannot ply on roads: RTO
- Stock markets drift lower for 2nd session
- PGMP survey to be held in limits of 35 police stations in Chittoor
- T-Hub incubates ten chip startups
- APSRTC rolls out AC electric bus services between Nellore, Tirupati
Byju’s set to sack 1,000 employees
Highlights
New Delhi: Six months after sacking 5,000 employees, Bengaluru-headquartered Byju’s is gearing up for a second round of layoff. This time,...
New Delhi: Six months after sacking 5,000 employees, Bengaluru-headquartered Byju’s is gearing up for a second round of layoff. This time, education-technology majoris expected to sack 1,000 more people. The management directed marketing managers to fire two people each from sales and marketing from each of its 280 tuition centres across India. This will result in a job loss for 150 marketing managers.
The latest decision will impact the sales and marketing teams the most.
Several senior managers and assistant general managers in sales have reportedly already left the firm.The company is saying it will give around two months’ salary as severance. But there seems to be a serious cash crunch.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS