Byju’s set to sack 1,000 employees

New Delhi: Six months after sacking 5,000 employees, Bengaluru-headquartered Byju’s is gearing up for a second round of layoff. This time, education-technology majoris expected to sack 1,000 more people. The management directed marketing managers to fire two people each from sales and marketing from each of its 280 tuition centres across India. This will result in a job loss for 150 marketing managers.

The latest decision will impact the sales and marketing teams the most.

Several senior managers and assistant general managers in sales have reportedly already left the firm.The company is saying it will give around two months’ salary as severance. But there seems to be a serious cash crunch.

