CAIT & ADSEI organise Direct Selling Women Entrepreneurship Summit 2025

The Direct Selling Women Entrepreneurship Summit 2025, organized by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and the Association of Direct Selling Entities of India (ADSEI) successfully brought together over 10,000 women entrepreneurs at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi. The event was graced by Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Praveen Khandelwal, President of CAIT and Smriti Irani, Former Union Minister and Social Innovator who emphasised the critical role of women in India’s ongoing economic transformation.

The event celebrated women’s entrepreneurship by honouring over 100 distinguished women leaders for their exceptional contributions to the Direct Selling industry across pan India. Their inspiring success stories motivated and encouraged more women to embark on their entrepreneurial journeys with clarity and purpose. Marking this occasion, ADSEI also launched ADSEI Speaks YouTube channel designed to shape the future of Direct Selling. More than just a digital platform, it will serve as a knowledge-driven community offering insightful podcasts, expert-led workshops, and strategic business training. Featuring top industry leaders, business strategists, and legal experts, ADSEI Speaks aims to educate, empower, and drive financial independence among women. The first podcast is set to go live on March 19.

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, "You have come from all corners of India, and the Chief Minister of Delhi warmly welcomes you. When one woman is respected, all women in the country feel that respect. Therefore, when our Honourable Prime Minister appointed a woman as Chief Minister of Delhi, that honour and respect were extended to all women. I commend each of you for having the courage to step out of your homes and work hard to realise your dreams. Direct selling presents a tremendous opportunity for women in a country like ours, offering flexibility to work according to your own time, effort, and contribution as per your talent. I congratulate you all for being a part of this dynamic industry on this International Women's Day. Women possess the power to balance their responsibilities at home while taking up entrepreneurial ventures. However, before taking care of the family, society and country, a woman must first prioritise herself and her health. I extend my heartiest congratulations to Dr. Sanjeev Kumar and the entire ADSEI team for organising this event so beautifully and enabling lakhs of women to become Lakhpati Didis. I also applaud your organisation for providing women with opportunities, training, resources, and guidance to move forward."

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand said, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to each one of you for your self-confidence and hard work on this occasion of International Women’s Day. Today, women in our nation are breaking barriers—whether in the army, defending our borders, or in politics, education, or science. Nari Shakti is shining in every field. Similarly, Indian women are making remarkable strides in direct selling, gaining economic independence and empowerment. I applaud all the members of ADSEI for their outstanding contributions. Under the visionary leadership of our Honourable Prime Minister, over the past decade, we have undertaken various measures, from opening crores of Jan Dhan accounts to building toilets for the safety and well-being of our mothers and sisters. In Uttarakhand we are focusing on women; for instance, through the "Lakhpathi Didi" scheme, women can access interest-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh to start their own businesses and gain self-reliance, and so far, 1 lakh women have benefitted from this initiative. I am confident that Indian women’s entrepreneurship will soar, driving India’s progress toward a self-reliant and prosperous future."

Speaking at the event Shri Praveen Khandelwal, President of CAIT, highlighted the remarkable growth of women entrepreneurs in Direct Selling: “In alignment with the Prime Minister’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Direct Selling has played a pivotal role in encouraging women entrepreneurs and unlocking the true potential of Nari Shakti. India holds immense potential, especially in its Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, where women entrepreneurs are not only hardworking but also visionary leaders. Direct Selling has provided them with a powerful platform to thrive and empowers them to achieve financial independence while becoming inspiring role models and catalysts of change in their communities.”

He further added, “Direct Selling is a significant contributor to India’s economic growth, as it encourages entrepreneurship, generates employment, and strengthens local communities. As we continue to support and empower women, we remain committed to nurturing Nari Shakti. These incredible women are the future of India, and their leadership and resilience will shape the nation’s path towards a brighter, more inclusive future."

Khandelwal declared that in pursuance of the vision of PM Shri Narendra Modi, the CAIT in association with ADSEI and other trade bodies across the country, under the mentorship of Smt Smriti Irani will empower 5 lakh women with economic empowerment including Lakhpati Didi and other flagship program of PM Modi. This initiative will be powered by CSC of MEITY in one year.

In a powerful address to audience, Smriti Irani said, "The power of Direct Selling is reflected in its remarkable global market size of ₹16 lakh crore, with India contributing around ₹25,000 crore, driven also by the efforts of large number women associated with this industry. These Direct Selling women entrepreneurs have not only achieved extraordinary success through their hard work but have also played a vital role in shaping the future of Direct Selling. As we look further, I urge all of you to aim higher. Let us set an ambitious target of growing the Direct Selling business to ₹2 lakh crore in the next 8 years."

Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, President ADSEI said, “On this International Women's Day, we are delighted to host this event in collaboration with CAIT, whose support has been invaluable. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Smt. Rekha Gupta Ji, Hon’ble Delhi Chief Minister and Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami Ji, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, as well as the esteemed Smt. Smriti Irani, Politician & Social Innovator, for gracing us with their presence. Their participation provides immense encouragement not only to the thousands of women Direct Sellers and entrepreneurs who have gathered here across the entire nation. Empowered women lead to an empowered society and nation. Inspired by this vision of our hon’ble Prime Minister, we are proud to organise this summit for the second consecutive year."

The event also witnessed the presence of renowned industry leaders, including Mr. Jitendra Dagar, Vice President, ADSEI, Mr. Arvind Atri, Secretary, ADSEI, Mr. TC Chhabra, Mentor ADSEI and Mr. Gautam Bali, Mentor, ADSEI. Their participation highlighted the growing impact and potential of the Direct Selling industry.

The summit also included a spectacular cultural segment, hosted by renowned entertainer, Vishal Malhotra making the event both inspiring and entertaining.

A Movement for Change & Progress

With its overwhelming success and participation, the Direct Selling Women Entrepreneurship Summit 2025 has set a new benchmark for women’s empowerment initiatives. The event has not only celebrated achievements but has also laid the foundation for a stronger, more inclusive entrepreneurial future in India.

As the summit concluded, the message was clear—women are not just contributors to India’s economic growth; they are its future leaders.