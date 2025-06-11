Campus expands retail footprint in Telangana with new store launch in Secunderabad

Campus Activewear, Telangana retail expansion, Secunderabad new store, Omni-channel retail, Sports and athleisure footwear, Warner Bros. collection Campus, one of India’s leading sports and athleisure footwear brands, has strengthened its retail presence in Telangana with the opening of a new store in Secunderabad*. This strategic expansion aligns with the brand’s commitment to enhancing customer reach and delivering an exceptional omni-channel experience.

The new store, spanning 815 sq. ft. showcases the latest Campus collections including stylish and functional footwear for both men and women. Customers can explore a diverse range of sneakers, performance shoes, and limited editions such as the exclusive Warner Bros. collection inspired by iconic characters such as Batman and Superman. To celebrate the launch and ensure value-driven shopping experiences, Campus is offering enticing inaugural promotion of ‘Buy 1 and get 20% off, Buy 2 or more and get 40% off’. The offer provides customers with an excellent opportunity to experience the brand’s high-quality and on-trend, fashionable footwear at attractive offer.

Speaking on the occasion, Nikhil Aggarwal, CEO and Whole Time Director, Campus Activewear Ltd. said, “The launch of our Secunderabad store marks another milestone in our strategic expansion across key markets. This expansion demonstrates our dedication to enhancing customer accessibility and providing a seamless shopping experience. As we witness strong market demand, we are accelerating our growth plans to solidify our position as India’s preferred sports and athleisure footwear brand. This new store exemplifies our commitment to building a robust omni-channel presence that connects us with our valued customers.”

With the addition of this store, Campus now operates 297 exclusive retail outlets nationwide, reflecting the brand’s rapid and strategic growth. Recent store openings in key markets have significantly expanded the brand’s reach, making it more accessible to a wider customer base.

As Campus continues to focus on strengthening its position as the go-to destination for trend-conscious customers seeking both style and functionality, it also continues to inspire the youth to express themselves with the fashion choices they make.

Customers can visit the store on all days. Campus shoes are also available at www.campusshoes.com as well as across e-commerce fashion and market places.