Sonam Kapoor apologises to husband Anand Ahuja for ‘always being right’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor and fashion icon Sonam Kapoor took to social media to offer a light-hearted apology to her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, joking about her tendency to “always be right”.

Sharing a humorous reel on her Instagram Stories, Sonam reposted a video featuring an elderly man saying, “There are three women who are always right — women, first-born daughters and first-born granddaughters. If you find someone who is all three, brace yourself.” Reacting to the clip, Sonam, who is the eldest daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, captioned it, “Sorry Anand Ahuja, I’m not trying to be right all the time.”

Sonam married Anand Ahuja in a grand ceremony in May 2018 after dating for several years. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Vayu, in August 2022.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2023 thriller Blind. She began her journey in the film industry as an assistant director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2005 film Black. She made her acting debut with Bhansali’s Saawariya in 2007, which also marked the debut of Ranbir Kapoor and featured Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji in special appearances.

Over the years, Sonam has delivered notable performances in films such as I Hate Luv Storys, Raanjhanaa, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja, Sanju and Veere Di Wedding.

The actor was also slated to headline the film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s novel Battle for Bittora, to be produced by her sister Rhea Kapoor. However, the project, envisioned as a blend of romance and politics, has remained stalled for several years.