Canara Robeco AMC IPO 2025: Price, Date, Strengths, and Should You Invest?

Canara Robeco AMC IPO 2025: Price, Date, Strengths, and Should You Invest?
Canara Robeco AMC IPO 2025: Price, Date, Strengths, and Should You Invest?

Highlights

Canara Robeco AMC IPO 2025 is open for subscription till October 13. Know the price band, offer details, company strengths, and if it’s good for long-term investors

The Canara Robeco Asset Management Company (AMC) IPO is now open. The IPO is worth ₹1,326 crore and will close on October 13, 2025. This offer gives investors a chance to buy shares in one of India’s oldest mutual fund companies.

IPO Details

  • IPO Size: ₹1,326 crore
  • Offer Type: 100% Offer for Sale (OFS)
  • Price Band: ₹253 to ₹266 per share
  • Total Shares Offered: 4.98 crore
  • Estimated Company Value: ₹5,300 crore (at upper band)
  • Last Date to Apply: October 13

This is an OFS. The company will not receive any money from the IPO. The funds will go to Canara Bank and ORIX Corporation, who are selling their shares.

About the Company

  • One of India’s oldest AMCs
  • Joint owners: Canara Bank and ORIX Corporation (Japan)
  • Managed by an experienced team
  • Focuses on long-term investment products

Key Strengths

  • 91% of funds are in equity schemes, which are long-term
  • 88% of investments come from retail investors
  • Wide reach using Canara Bank’s network
  • Valuation is reasonable compared to similar companies

Who Should Invest?

  • Suitable for long-term investors
  • Not ideal for those looking for quick profits
  • Can be a good option if you want to add a strong AMC to your portfolio

Things to Remember

  • No major negatives reported
  • Regular business risks exist, as with any company
  • As a full OFS, this IPO does not raise money for business growth
