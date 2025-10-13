Canara Robeco AMC IPO 2025: Price, Date, Strengths, and Should You Invest?

The Canara Robeco Asset Management Company (AMC) IPO is now open. The IPO is worth ₹1,326 crore and will close on October 13, 2025. This offer gives investors a chance to buy shares in one of India’s oldest mutual fund companies.

IPO Details

IPO Size: ₹1,326 crore

Offer Type: 100% Offer for Sale (OFS)

Price Band: ₹253 to ₹266 per share

Total Shares Offered: 4.98 crore

Estimated Company Value: ₹5,300 crore (at upper band)

Last Date to Apply: October 13

This is an OFS. The company will not receive any money from the IPO. The funds will go to Canara Bank and ORIX Corporation, who are selling their shares.

About the Company

One of India’s oldest AMCs

Joint owners: Canara Bank and ORIX Corporation (Japan)

Managed by an experienced team

Focuses on long-term investment products

Key Strengths

91% of funds are in equity schemes, which are long-term

88% of investments come from retail investors

Wide reach using Canara Bank’s network

Valuation is reasonable compared to similar companies

Who Should Invest?

Suitable for long-term investors

Not ideal for those looking for quick profits

Can be a good option if you want to add a strong AMC to your portfolio

Things to Remember