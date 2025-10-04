Capri Global Housing Finance Ltd. Expands Presence in Telangana with First Regional Office in Hyderabad

This development also marks the company’s formal entry into South India with the opening of two new branches in Telangana – at Karimnagar and Warangal – alongside plans to add five more branches in the near future as part of its southern expansion strategy. The state is estimated to require at least 28 lakh new houses (6 lakh rural and 22 lakh urban), underscoring the strong demand that Capri Global Housing Finance Limited aims to serve.

Located in the heart of Hyderabad’s Somajiguda locality, the new regional office spans approximately 2,100 sq. ft. and serves as a strategic hub to strengthen Capri Global’s footprint in Telangana, a state with immense potential in the affordable housing finance sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Munish Jain, Business Head, Home Loans, Capri Global Housing Finance said, “The state of Telangana, with a market size valued at over ₹500 crore, stands out as one of the most promising markets, particularly for the affordable housing segment. With our entry into the state, we are standing true to our vision of serving the underserved across the nation, the Hyderabad Regional Office is one more step towards realising this ambition.

“By focusing on informal-income households through ffexible credit solutions and a customer- first approach, we are committed to turning the dream of homeownership into a reality for millions of families across the country.”

The company is dedicated to empowering aspiring homeowners in semi-urban and rural India through responsible lending and digital innovation and has achieved 24% growth in the segment in the previous fiscal.

Recently, Capri Global Housing Finance Limited, was honoured with the National Housing Bank’s Housing and Housing Finance Excellence Awards 2024–25 for its outstanding performance in the housing loan ₹1000–₹5000 Cr portfolio category.

The opening of a new regional office in the state reinforces Capri’s contribution to India’s housing finance landscape and its commitment to being a trusted financial partner for families building a secure and self-reliant future.