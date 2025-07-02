CARS24 Does It Again: Revolutionising Used Car Warranties

Let’s face it, buying a used car in India can be nerve-wracking. As much as people love a good deal, there’s always that lingering doubt: Is this car really in good shape? What if something breaks down tomorrow? Will I be stuck with surprise repair bills?

CARS24 knows these worries all too well. That’s exactly why they’re flipping the script on used car ownership, by launching a warranty program that’s not just industry-leading but industry-redefining. They’re bringing peace of mind, security, and trust to the pre owned car world like never before.

Used Cars, Now with New Confidence

Historically, warranties were reserved for new cars, a flashy perk that made buyers feel safe and cared for. But what happens when consumers buy used cars? Not so much. Buyers were often left on their own. But CARS24 believes that every car deserves a second chance, and every car buyer deserves first-class protection.

So they asked themselves: What if we could rival the coverage of new car warranties, on used cars? What if they could bring in reliability, speed, and transparency, all backed by technology and nationwide support?

Get Upto 3 Years Warranty on Used Car with CARS24, Engineered for Trust

CARS24 offers Extended Warranty Plans that cover used cars for up to 3 years or 45,000 km. That’s three full years of driving with confidence, knowing that major repairs are taken care of.

Here’s what makes this warranty a revolutionary leap forward:

●1 Year – Up to 15,000 kms

●2 Year – Up to 30,000 kms

●3 Year – Up to 45,000 kms

And it’s not just any coverage. CARS24’s warranty includes vital protection for the engine, transmission, and AC system, some of the most critical and costly components in any car.

A Warranty That’s as Smart as It Is Strong

But CARS24 didn’t stop at great coverage. They’ve designed a seamless, tech-enabled experience that makes claiming a warranty stress-free and convenient.

●98% customer satisfaction – a testament to how trusted and reliable their service truly is.

●Doorstep pickup for warranty claims – no need to visit a service centre; they’ll come to you.

●Authorised workshop repairs across India – whether you're in Chennai or Chandigarh, service is always nearby.

Why This Changes Everything

India’s used car market is booming, but trust remains a major barrier. Buyers often worry: What if there are hidden problems? What if the repairs cost more than the car itself? CARS24 is solving that trust gap. Their extended warranty doesn’t just repair cars, it repairs confidence. It's a promise of peace of mind, a shield of security, and a statement that used car owners deserve better.

Setting Standards, Leading the Industry

Make no mistake, this is unlike anything else available in the Indian used car space. CARS24 isn’t merely improving warranties; they’re redefining them. Trust, transparency, and a customer first approach leads to innovations that truly redefine experiences, and CARS24 believes the purchase of a used car should feel exactly like that of a new car, filled with confidence!

Who Benefits?

Whether it’s a first-time buyer in Hyderabad, a daily commuter in Delhi, or someone gifting a car to a family member in Jaipur, this warranty makes the choice smarter, safer, and infinitely more reassuring. Because every Indian driver deserves trust and transparency, not just a transaction.

Drive Fearlessly with CARS24’s Warranty

With over 10 lakh cars transacted, CARS24 has long positioned itself as a pioneer in the used car space. Now, with the launch of their extended warranty plans, they’re reinforcing that leadership with a commitment to long-term value and peace of mind.

Buying a used car no longer needs to feel like a gamble. With CARS24, it becomes a smart, secure, and confident decision. So, for anyone considering a used car: choose wisely, and drive fearlessly, with CARS24’s industry-leading warranty watching your back.