Casagrand lights up Diwali with ‘Cracker Deal’ campaign

Hyderabad: Turning homebuying into a grand festive celebration of joy, gold, and grand surprises this Diwali, Casagrand, one of the leading real estate developers in India, unveiled ‘Cracker Deal’, a week-long festive celebration till 20th of October, that adds a spark of joy to every new home booking.

As part of this initiative, customers booking a Casagrand home across all its projects in Hyderabad until the 20th of October will get the opportunity to spin the Diwali Special Wheel and win assured festive gifts, including gold coins, Smart TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, and more.