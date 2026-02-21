Casagrand unveils Hyd’s first ‘Upartment’

Redefining the future of urban living in Hyderabad, Casagrand, one of the leading real estate developers in India, today unveiled the city’s first Upartment with the launch of its landmark gated community, Casagrand Mandarin in Miyapur. Designed as a next-generation residential category that elevates apartment living to a villa-scale experience, the 8 acre development introduces a new benchmark in spacious, future-ready living.

Housing 334 ultra-spacious 3 and 4 BHK signature homes engineered with 78 per cent carpet efficiency, 4 per cent higher than conventional apartments, the project provides grander spatial proportions, expansive layouts, and an elevated living experience, all at an affordable price point starting from just Rs1.25 crore.

Spread across 6 blocks with dedicated cores, the low-density development is designed around the core concept of the Upartment, an upgrade in space, location, lifestyle and construction craft.

Featuring 5.7 acres of open space, including 5.3 acres of lush greenery and vehicle-free podium zones the project enhances ventilation, privacy and uninterrupted views, a rare offering within Hyderabad’s rapidly densifying urban landscape, representing a calibrated elevation of everyday living.

Anchored by a grand 41,000 sq ft 5-storey clubhouse, 5600 sq.ft chlorine-free swimming pool and complemented by 70 lifestyle amenities and 25 wellness-focused features, the community integrates nature, recreation, and social spaces to create a holistic living ecosystem.