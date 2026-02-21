Major Fire at Drip Pipe Factory in Jogulamba Gadwal

A significant fire has erupted at a drip pipe manufacturing factory near Aija in Jogulamba Gadwal district. The blaze was triggered by an electrical short circuit, causing plastic pipes, raw materials, and machinery to be completely destroyed. The fire quickly spread, sparking panic in surrounding areas.

Firefighters arrived promptly and battled the flames for around four hours to bring the situation under control. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. However, the factory is believed to have suffered property damage worth lakhs of rupees.

Authorities suspect an electrical fault as the cause of the fire. Local residents are calling for strict adherence to safety standards in factories and regular inspections of electrical systems to prevent such incidents in future.