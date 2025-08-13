  • Menu
Celcius unveils Rs 50-cr cold supply chain arm for pharma

Highlights

To support expansion, plans to hire 30–40 specialists in pharma logistics, operations, compliance

Hyderabad: Celcius Logistics, one of India’s leading tech-driven third-party logistics (3PL) and cold supply chain providers, has announced the launch of Celcius+, a specialised vertical dedicated to pharmaceutical logistics. The new division aims to deliver GDP-compliant, tech-enabled solutions for the safe and efficient transportation of vaccines, biologics, insulin, and other temperature-sensitive medicines.

The company will invest Rs50 crore in the initial phase, with the goal of achieving Rs100 crore in annual recurring revenue (ARR) from this segment within the next 18 months. Of the investment, Rs35 crore will be used to deploy 100 new reefer vehicles along key pharma corridors, while Rs10–15 crore will fund a pharma courier system to cater to high-demand urban and semi-urban markets.

To support the expansion, Celcius plans to hire 30–40 specialists in pharma logistics, operations, and compliance. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform, Celcius+ will offer real-time tracking, continuous temperature monitoring, and AI-enabled route optimisation. The fleet will feature 24-ft reefer vehicles equipped with digital locks, CCTV surveillance, and 24/7 monitoring through a central control tower, ensuring product integrity and operational transparency.

