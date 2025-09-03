Celebrating India’s Retail Heroes with Coca-Cola’s ‘Locally Yours’ Campaign

The first to open, the last to close, and always at the center of community life. For decades, India’s local retailers have stood at the helm of everyday life, knowing their customers by name, keeping festivals supplied, and turning shops into spaces of conversations, stories and tradition. With ‘Locally Yours’, Coca-Cola India celebrates these real-life heroes who make communities thrive.

From local shops to national scale, they power one of the largest retail networks in the world, with millions of small businesses driving access, convenience and community connections. Through Locally Yours, Coca-Cola India shines a spotlight on these entrepreneurial partners who play a pivotal role in strengthening livelihoods, fostering localized business growth and keeping the community spirit alive throughout the year.

For many partners, Coca-Cola has been more than a beverage, it has been a companion in their growth journeys. Ajay Saha, a distributor associated with the company since 2002, shared, ‘It has been a deeply rewarding journey of over two decades. Our partnership with Coca-Cola India has only grown stronger over the years. The company’s constant support and guidance have been instrumental in driving our business success and helping us serve our community better.’ Echoing this sentiment, Rajesh Kumar Rana, owner of a 25-year-old traditional sweets shop in Odisha, said, ‘Coca-Cola India has become an integral part of our journey. At our shop, we not only serve traditional sweets but also ensure our visitors enjoy their favourite beverages - Coca-Cola, Sprite, Thums Up, and water. Whatever they need, we make sure it’s here.’

Sundeep Bajoria, Vice President, Coca-Cola India, said, “Retail in India is not only the largest employer but a strong pillar of local economic cycle. At Coca-Cola, we have always partnered with retailers to serve consumers better, while strengthening their capabilities. Working alongside trade bodies and local establishments, and through investments in coolers and fountain machines, we continue to build capacity and drive entrepreneurship. Through initiatives like the Superpower Retailer Program and Coke Buddy, we are equipping retailers with new skills and digital tools to grow stronger.

With Locally Yours, we are celebrating their entrepreneurial spirit, their role as community builders, and their vital contribution to everyday life.”

Locally Yours will showcase these everyday heroes through a series of portraits and films that capture their commitment, heritage and entrepreneurial spirit. By highlighting the people behind the counter, the campaign brings forward the stories of resilience, innovation and community pride that have long powered India’s retail economy.