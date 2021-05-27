Cellestial gets $35mn in funding

Hyderabad: City-based Startup Cellestial E-mobility, the maker of the first electric tractor in India has attracted a valuation of $35 million in its Pre-Series A fundraise. Buoyed by its sustainable, robust business model, growing user response coupled with a consistent revenue generation Cellestial successfully closed its initial fundraise of $0.5 million.

This round of strategic financing included the co-founder of electric motor company, Ashik Karim, Founder of UpCapital Investments, Canada's leading EV financial advisory group who have not just invested but expressed a deeper interest in supporting the company's growth in branding & stewardship.



Gurj Aujla and other High-Net-Worth Individuals from Canada with links to agriculture, commercial banking and wealth management have also participated in this round. Siddhartha Durairajan, Founder and CEO, Cellestial, said "The USP of our Electric tractor is that it is the first in its class with affordable pricing, path-breaking battery technology and torque that is primed to take on the tractor markets, with expansive sales and service dealer network."