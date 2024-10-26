Centre amends QCO on bicycle retro-reflective devices for ease of doing biz

New Delhi : To ensure the quality of ‘Make in India’ products and enable ease of doing business, the government on Saturday announced to amend the quality control order (QCO) pertaining to the bicycle retro-reflective devices.

With the QCO amendment, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has exempted manufacturers for import of 200 bicycle reflectors for research and development of such goods and articles.

It has also exempted import of bicycles reflectors by manufacturers in the country for export purpose, subject to certain conditions.

The QCO on bicycle retro-reflective devices is one of the many initiatives for quality ecosystem development, attracting investments and fostering entrepreneurial talent that places paramount importance on product quality, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

“India is poised to be recognised as the manufacturing hub of premium quality goods on the back of a strong industry-government partnership as homegrown brands are set to capture a significant market share by fostering consumer trust,” said the ministry.

By reinforcing quality at every stage of production, QCOs support the broader goals of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, promoting sustainable growth and development in the manufacturing sector.

According to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, there were only 14 quality control orders (QCOs) covering 106 products till 2014 and in the last 10 years, the government expanded it to 174 QCOs covering 732 products to boost quality in manufacturing.

Urging the industry to adopt good quality standards, the minister said quality can not only boost toy manufacturing but also boost exports.

According to the minister, for India to be recognised as a brand at the world stage, quality has to be given foremost importance.

“If it is coming from India it has to have an imprint of quality. This should be our aspirational goal," Goyal said at the Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM) symposium in the national capital last week.