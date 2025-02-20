Centre inks over Rs 1,220 crore contract with BEL for 149 software-defined radios

New Delhi: The government on Thursday said it signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) for the procurement of 149 software-defined radios for the Indian Coast Guard at a total cost of Rs 1,220.12 crore.

The pact was signed under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category between the Ministry of Defence and BEL, Bengaluru.

According to the ministry, these state-of-the-art radios will enable secure and reliable information sharing, collaboration, and situational awareness through high-speed data and secure voice communication.

This will strengthen the Indian Coast Guard's capability to fulfil its core responsibilities, including maritime law enforcement, search and rescue operations, fisheries protection, and marine environment protection. Additionally, these radios will enhance interoperability for joint operations with the Indian Navy.

According to the government, the project is a strategic step toward bolstering the Coast Guard's operational capabilities and supporting the government’s 'Blue Economy' objectives by reinforcing maritime security.

Aligning with the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, the contract will enhance the country's manufacturing capabilities for advanced military-grade communication systems, generating employment opportunities and fostering expertise development, said the Ministry of Defence.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Defence signed a Rs 642 crore contract with government-owned BEL, Delhi for the procurement of 28 EON-51 systems for the Indian Navy.

EON-51 is an Electro-Optical Fire Control System which provides search, detection and classification of targets using electro-optical and thermal imaging devices.

The scheme will generate employment over a period of three years and encourage active participation of various Indian industries including MSMEs.

The procurement of 28 EON-51 systems is for 11 New Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels and three Cadet Training Ships for the Indian Navy at a total cost of Rs 642.17 crore, including taxes, under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category.

Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking BEL last month secured additional orders worth Rs 531 crore over the last two weeks.

Major orders include advanced composite communication systems for ships, communication equipment, medical electronics, electro-optics, active radar homing heads for missiles, classroom jammers, spares, services, etc.